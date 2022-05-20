Cibus and Tuttofood merge

It was one of the great objectives of Ivano Vacondio's presidency in Federalimentare and it seems that the project is now going to be realized right on the home straight of his mandate, which expires after 4 years. We are talking about the union between the two major Italian agri-food fairs, Cibus (a brand of Federalimentare and Fiere di Parma) and Tuttofood, an exhibition launched by Fiera Milano.

The announcement comes from the Lombard capital. The board of Fiera Milano (which is listed on the stock exchange and is obliged to communicate relevant news) approved the continuation of the negotiations for the creation with Fiere di Parma SpA of a European exhibition platform in the agro-food sector. From Parma, for the moment, no comments.

"The Operation - explains a note from Fiera Milano - would be carried out through the subscription of a capital increase in Fiere di Parma reserved for Fiera Milano to be released through the transfer of the Fiera Milano business unit relating to the 'Tuttofood' event, primary exhibition event in the agro-food sector organized in Milan at the Rho district. The Operation would also provide for the signing of agreements relating to the governance of Fiere di Parma. Through the aforementioned Operation, the parties set themselves the goal of creating a new multipolar exhibition platform consisting of Cibus Parma, an iconic event for Made in Italy food and its territories, and by 'Tuttofood powered by Cibus' in Milan where it will be able to welcome an international exhibition audience and thus become a global hub for Food & Beverage".

This will bring together the two major trade fairs in our country, in direct competition with the French exhibition Sial and probably in synergy with Anuga in Cologne, the largest food fair in the world, which already has various agreements with Cibus (for example, together they organize Cibustech).

"Thanks to the synergies with Fiere di Parma and Federalimentare - continues the note -, the two events will be able to specialize their positioning by offering strategic and permanent support to Made in Italy agro-food and, in general, to the Italian system. the result of this industrial alliance will be, for our country, also that of increasing the shares of the exhibition market at an international level in this moment of restart.