DSM acquires Firmenich from Switzerland

EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can disable the advertisements personalization or you can consult our privacy policy.
It does not receive public funding Editor in chief: CLARA MOSCHINI
A giant of nutrition and perfumes with two offices is born
Dutch chemical manufacturer Dsm has reached agreement to acquire Swiss flavor and fragrance manufacturer Firmenich and to sell its plastics engineering division, in order to become a major player in fast-growing ingredient markets food and health products.The Swiss company's activities include the production of food ingredients and fragrances for detergents and the creation of fragrances for brands...