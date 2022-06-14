It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Germania: Dhl prezzi più alti per spedire, specie negli Usa

Influiscono l'aumento delle tariffe aeree, i costi di manodopera e di trasporto

E-commerce: per ora il rincaro sembra non gravare sul destinatario. Ma per quanto l'acquirente potrà essere esentato da tale onere?

Gic - 25137

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar