McDonald’s Russia becomes ‘Tasty and that’s it’ (Vkusno i Tocka)

New name (‘Tasty and that’s it’, which in Russian translates to ‘Vkusno i Tocka’), new logo and most importantly new owner for the 850 McDonald’s restaurants in Russia, after the decision from the American business to leave the Russian market. And yesterday, Russian Constitution Day, was set for the reopening of the first restaurant from the new chain, situated in Pushkinskaya square, in Moscow, where McDonald’s’ first Russian restaurant was opened in 1990. And, just how the photos taken exclusively from our correspondent are able to state, the long queues have been restored.

Goodbye to the old imagery of the house with the pitched roof, replaced by a drabber mirrored wall, and by the new logo, in which the golden archs have been replaced by a red circle besides two inclined orange bars.

Alexander Gorov, Siberian entrepreneur in the mining industry and in different businesses (hotels, restaurants, holding Inrusinvest), actual franchise by McDonald’s in Siberia (that own 25 restaurants), is the new owner of McDonald’s’ Russia assets, by its Sistema Pbo Comany. According to what circulated the Russian media, the agreement was signed on May 19th following a quick negotiation with McDonald’s, reserving the right to buy the chain back after a period of 15 years.

The economic terms of the transaction though, have not been disclosed.

In an interview with Forbes Russia, Govor stated he wanted to reopen all the restaurants within two months and announced a plan of opening 20 more locations in 2022 only, and plans to reach a thousand in the next few years. The management of the American company has been confirmed, starting with the general direction by Oleg Paroev, who is managing the reopening of the restaurants.

Govor, since 2015 licensee of Siberia’s McDonald’s, with locations in the Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo, Krasnoyarsk and Altai regions, confirmed that he has already taken over all 51 thousand employees of the former McDonald’s network.