Amadori aims to a 1,7 billion revenue in medium term

Amadori has ended its reporting period 2021, with a revenue of 1,36 billion and an increase of 130 million more than the previous year. Ebitda was equal to 86 million, the net worth to 296 million, investments to 95 million and net income to 18,7 million.

For the next years, the Italian leader in the poultry sector, confirms the strategic guide lines of expansion of the product line regarding protein-based, and the consequent strategic guide lines of investments with the medium term goal of reaching 1,7 billion in revenue, consolidating the model of 100% Italian companies, integrated and sustainable.

'The positive trend has been driven by the sales in the modern channel (+4.7%) and by a recovery (0.6%) in the traditional channel, which however has not yet returned to pre-pandemic numbers', stated Francesco Berti, CEO of the Amadori Group. 'The out-of-home sector recorded an important acceleration (+16.9%), but however it didn't make up for the delay accumulated in 2020'.

The 2021 numbers are also the result of great product innovations, entering the breakfast and snack sector with new fresh pancake mixes, and establishing its leadership in the breaded snacks sector with the launch of the new 'Birbe Pops'.

'For our Group, 2021 has been a year of satisfaction. The revenue has had a growth of +10.5% compared to 2020's revenue, confirming the excellent work carried out by the entire supply chain, with particular attention to the issues of innovation and sustainability', said the president Flavio Amadori.

Among the relevant events, the acquisition of the 'Lenti' charcuterie factory was a first step in uniting the pink protein supply chain and the recent launch of a new line by the name 'Ama, Vivi e Gusta (Love, Live and Taste) marked instead Amadori's entry into the green protein sector.