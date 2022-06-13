Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
'Ci Gusta' participates in the British Franchise Exhibition
The formats of Made in Italy casual dining on show from the 17th to the 18th of June
'Ci Gusta' will be present at the British & International Franchise Exhibition which will be held at Olympia London from the 17th to the 18th June. The concept and format of 'Ci gusta' have been examined and credited by the British Franchise Association (BFA) to take part of the greatest franchise fair in the United Kingdom, an important event that reunited the most interesting names of both the English...
