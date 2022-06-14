Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Chianti: the promotion takes off again in Asia
Tour in South Korea and Vietnam
After the United States’ May promotional tour, the Consortium of Chianti Wine finally restarts travelling in Asia for an initiative reserved for professionals, local papers and importers.The tour stops were 2: today in Seoul, South Korea, and the 16th June in Ho Chi Minh, in Vietnam.For each of the events, the Consortium will offer a knowledge and an in-depth Denomination explanation Masterclass ca...
EFA News - European Food Agency