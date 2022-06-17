Goodman Italy builds the Novate Logistics Centre

"Milan is the right city for the growth of these business models, both in terms of structure and in terms of appeal and ferment of demand". As said by Stefano Fierro, country manager of Goodman Italy, an Australian developer listed on the Sydney stock exchange but active in Italy, particularly in the area of the metropolitan city of the Lombard capital. It is no coincidence that the Novate Logistics Center will be built in Novate Milanese, designed for urban logistics and its needs.

Thanks to its strategic position, very close to the city and the major roads (A52, A8 and A4, as well as the Novate Milanese train station), the center will allow you to reach over three million people with just half an hour of driving, covering an ‘area where total expenditure is estimated at 12.3 billion euros for food & beverage and 3.7 billion euros for clothing. From the logistics center, 8.2 million inhabitants can be reached in an hour by car and at least 7.4 million in an hour by truck.

The property will be built according to the latest market quality standards and in compliance with the highest levels of sustainability and energy efficiency, in order to obtain the Excellent Breeam certification. Energy consumption will be reduced through the use of insulating materials and high-performance air conditioning systems: they will be constantly monitored by means of a BMS-Building management system.

Operational needs, on the other hand, will be met through the reuse of energy generated directly on site by a photovoltaic system installed on the roof and capable of producing up to 444 kWp. The sustainability equipment of the future Goodman logistics center is completed by a series of charging stations for electric vehicles, high aero-illuminating ratios to allow as much natural lighting inside the building as possible and large break areas for employees.