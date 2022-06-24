Roadshow of Italian agri-food excellence in China

The first roadshow in China dedicated to Italian agri-food excellence started today from Guangzhou. The capital of Guangdong province is the stage for the "Food & wine journey-Introducing italian culinary excellencies", an initiative structured in five stages from today, 24 June to 2 July and organized by the ICE in collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China and Wine to Asia. Over 50 wineries, 20 wine importers and 10 food products will participate in the activities as partners.

Made in Italy food therefore returns to show itself in China after the long lockdown period linked to the wave of covid-19. The protagonists of the traveling event, reads a note, are 26 Italian products at the center of the agreement on GIs signed between the European Union and China which entered into force in March 2021.

Each stage will see Italian and Chinese chefs present dishes cooked with Igp products and b2b meetings: so far there are over 800 registered operators.

"The Chinese and Italian gastronomic cultures are among the most important in the world - emphasizes Massimiliano Tremiterra, director of the Ice Office in Guangzhou -. Mutual knowledge is fundamental, especially today when it is less easy to experience the flavors and traditions of other countries. due to travel restrictions. From this point of view, Italy has a lot to offer, also thanks to its products such as quality wines, varied and prestigious cheeses, ham, pasta, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and many others".

The event falls at a particular time for Italy-China trade, including agri-food trade: in fact, Italian agri-food exports to China have registered a 25% slowdown in recent months. Although slowly, however, the business has restarted and quality agri-food made in Italy is once again becoming one of the product categories capable of catching up with the recovery expected for the second half of the year.

Three Chinese provinces (Guangdong, Fujian and Hunan) and five cities will be involved in the Food & Wine Journey: Guangzhou, Dongguan, Shenzhen, Changsha and Xiamen. All in the Great Bay Area, one of the most strategic areas for China's future: a basin of about 200 million inhabitants with the highest per capita income in the country.