EFA News tomorrow celebrates Saints Peter and Paul, patrons of Rome
The agency will reopen on Thursday 30 June with normal activity
EFA News informs its subscribers, reporters and social media fans that tomorrow, on June 29, 2022, will be closed on the occasion of Saints Peter and Paul, patrons of Rome.
The agency will reopen regularly on Thursday 30th with the normal publication of the news.
In the occasion of particular events, broadcasting will resume immediately.
The management and the editorial staff wish everyone a happy holiday to the Romans and not only.
EFA News - European Food Agency