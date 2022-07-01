Macfrut, the 2023 program starts

Macfrut's organizational program is already at work for the 2023 edition scheduled at the Rimini Expo Center from 3 to 5 May. From the 4th of July, registrations will open for the 40th edition of the international fruit and vegetable fair which allows, until the 30th of November, to confirm the "Early booking" promotional rate.

The contents of the Fair will be unveiled to the press and operators in live streaming from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday 13th September in an event in the presence of partners and organizers. The first in a series of numerous presentation events, some of which can also be attended by already registered companies.

Italian exporters of apples and kiwis will be able to participate in the mission, to whom specific meetings with importers and large-scale retail trade from Saudi Arabia will be dedicated.

"We are a different fair and we show it in our daily commitment to promote all areas of the supply chain - explains Renzo Piraccini, president of Macfrut - The excellent results achieved in the last edition are a stimulus to do even better and make a contribution to the growth of sector aware that Macfrut is a tool at the service of Italian fruit and vegetable companies ".