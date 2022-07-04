IVS Group completes the acquisition of Liomatic and GeSa

Ivs Group, the Company, whose full name is International Vending Services, which operates in the food service sector, finalized last Saturday the acquisition of 94.6% of Liomatic and 100% of GeSA. The transaction falls within the scope of the agreements announced, and promptly reported by Efanews, between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 (Vending: Ivs and Liomatic are merged): the price for the investments acquired is approximately Euro 192 million, except for adjustments at closing for the net financial position.

From the merger between IVS, Liomatic and GeSA, a group will be born with a strengthened leadership in Italy and projects for further growth also in other European countries: the pro forma turnover for 2021 is approximately 552 million euros.

The loan for the transaction just concluded comes from the capital increase of approximately Euro 186 million completed in June 2022 and from other cash and cash equivalents. The shareholders of Liomatic and GeSA reinvested over 70% of the price, becoming shareholders of Ivs Partecipazioni Spa.

According to an official note, "the greater size and skills of the new group will favor the quality of service to millions of daily consumers, the logistical efficiency and innovation of products and processes, helping to represent Italian excellence in the food & beverage sector, especially in the espresso coffee supply chain".