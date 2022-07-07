The Via Francigena nominated for Unesco

"Cultural and transnational itineraries such as the Via Francigena, which connects Canterbury to Rome, are increasingly to be supported in an integrated way". This was stated by the vice president of the Liguria Region with responsibility for territorial marketing, Alessandro Piana, speaking this afternoon in connection at the meeting with the presidency of the council of the Tuscany Region, in Florence. The subject of the meeting is the state of the art of the Unesco candidacy of the Via Francigena with relative support to the memorandum of understanding for the preparation of the dedicated dossier and the consequent illustration of the next stages of completion of the process. In fact, the Liguria Region is committed, adds Piana, "to support the Unesco candidacy of the Via Francigena and to give more and more prominence to the stretch that crosses our Levante, from Santo Stefano di Magra to Luni".

The intent is pursued together with the president of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani and the councilor Federico Eligi, the representatives of the Government and the Italian Regions, of La Via Francigena Europea, of Unesco. "Promoting the Via Francigena - said Piana - also means enhancing our villages, their peculiarities, the food and wine excellences and recovering that sense of community and exchange that unites the supranational vision and which further strengthens the collaboration between regions".