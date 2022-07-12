Sperlari towards the acquisition of Paluani

Sperlari Bakery conquers Paluani. The Cremona-based confectionery group was the only bidder who yesterday presented to the registry of the Bankruptcy Court of Verona the proposal to acquire the confectionery branch of the Veronese company, until now controlled by the Campedelli family and ended in insolvency procedure.

The news was expected. A vehicle company created ad hoc by Sperlari, leader in the candy and nougat segment, controlled by the German group Katjes International Gmbh, will take over Paluani for the base price, set by the Court, of 7.6 million euros. Sum to which it will be necessary to add the value of the warehouse equal to another 400 thousand euros approximately.

The offer provides for the absorption of 48 employees.

Paluani was overwhelmed by the bankruptcy of Chievo football club, whose management drained huge resources to the property, the Campedelli family, which in the end had to throw in the towel.