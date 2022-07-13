It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Belgium-Luxembourg: Delhaize joins forces with Intermarché

And he will leave Carrefour at the end of the year, which, however, is already designing a new strategy

The Delhaize and Intermarché groups, giants of large-scale distribution in Belgium and Luxembourg have reached an agreement that provides that purchases of consumer goods will be negotiated by a common exchange. The agreement will therefore lead, starting from 31 December 2022 - for the Belgian and Luxembourg markets - to the end of the previous agreement established between the Delhaize purchasing...

EFA News - European Food Agency
