It does not receive public funding Editor in chief: CLARA MOSCHINI
Belgium-Luxembourg: Delhaize joins forces with Intermarché
And he will leave Carrefour at the end of the year, which, however, is already designing a new strategy
The Delhaize and Intermarché groups, giants of large-scale distribution in Belgium and Luxembourg have reached an agreement that provides that purchases of consumer goods will be negotiated by a common exchange. The agreement will therefore lead, starting from 31 December 2022 - for the Belgian and Luxembourg markets - to the end of the previous agreement established between the Delhaize purchasing...