IVS Group acquires 26% of Vendomat S.p.A.

IVS Group informs that has completed the acquisition of 26.0% (26.7% net of treasury shares) of Vendomat S.p.A., a reseller of products to small and medium sized companies in the vending sector, mostly operating in Northern Italy, with 2021 total sales of around Euro 39.3 million. The price of the transaction is equal to Euro 12.5 million.

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (81% of 2021 vending sales) but also in France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 232,000 vending machines; the group has a network of 87 branches and around 2,700 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with over 650 million vends in 2021.