In May 2023 the first edition of Sigep China

It is scheduled for May 10-12, 2023 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center the first edition of Sigep China, the South China international fair dedicated to ice cream, pastry, bakery, coffee, organized by IEG-Italian Exhibition Group in partnership with Koelnmesse.

It is no coincidence that the event is scheduled in Shenzhen: it is the center of the Greater bay area of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao and is the reference point for the entire southern China market. This is also why it aims to become one of the leading B2B trade shows for the ice cream, pastry, bakery, chocolate and coffee industry in the region.

Among the novelties of this year there will be the Gelato World Cup: an event held every two years, will debut at Sigep China 2023 for the selection of the team from the Chinese region that will be invited to participate in the 2024 Cup final scheduled in Italy.

"We are convinced that China represents a fundamental market for our exhibitors and that it is ready to discover the excellence of Made in Italy, such as ice cream, pastries and all those products that we present every year at our Sigep salon in Rimini", which has been held every year in Rimini, Italy for over 40 years, and sees the participation of over 1,200 companies from 38 countries around the world", said Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG.

Sigep China 2023 will be held simultaneously with Anufood China and will present, on an exhibition area of over 40,000 square meters, a complete overview of the food & beverage sectors: the aim is to offer a professional platform to the high-profile industry of southern China business.

For sector operators, the first Chinese edition of Sigep will represent a truly unique event: "We are proud to present Sigep China, a platform dedicated to promoting the meeting between companies in the sector and the high-profile business network, as well as further developing opportunities in the field of distribution, retail and horeca throughout China - explains Gerald Böse, chairman and ceo of Koelnmesse-. Furthermore, the official launch of Sigep China and the synergistic effect of taking place in conjunction with Anufood China will complete the entire food and beverage chain will export both events to a new level".