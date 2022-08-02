Great year for Modena's traditional Balsamic Vinegar

It's considered a made in Italy agri-food excellence, known and appreciated everywhere in the world. We're talking about the traditional Balsamic Vinegar PDO (protected denomination of origin) from Modena, that last year has grown until reaching with two digit value, more precisely +60%. More than gratifying, considering the general uncertainty that still hasn't completely dissolved.

'The consumer has confirmed lately to have a particular attention to high-quality products: this was demonstrated by carrying on buying our product, even while it's not a first necessity good, in a challenging economical period - states Enrico Corsini, president of the consortium -. The positive final balance for 2021 is therefore a reason of great pride and the demonstration brought by numbers is only strengthening the market the value of Balsamic Vinegar, that despite the recent increases, has still held up in the late past'.

The minimum time of aging for Modena's Balsamic Vinegar is 12 years, that stretches out to 25 years when making the 'Extra Old' variety, even though there isn't really a limit for the aging of the product: to this day there are balsamic vinegars which surpass 150/200 years of aging and this makes the product even more refined and sought-after.