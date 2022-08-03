IVS Group (vending): acquisitions in Italy and Spain

IVS Group informs that has completed two small acquisitions, in Italy and Spain, that will increase and optimize the geographical coverage and logistic efficiency of the group in the markets already served.

In particular, the fully owned subsidiary IVS Italia acquired Modena Distributori S.r.l. that operates in Campania region, with 2021 sales of around Euro 3 million. The preliminary Enterprise Value of this transaction (including real estate for the coverage of new areas and subject to usual verifications on working capital, net debt and other post closing procedures) is equal to Euro 4.7 million.

Furthermore, through the Spanish subsidiary D.A.V., was completed the acquisition of Automatics Companys, founded in 1978 and active in Catalugna, with sales (2021) of around Euro 3.1 million. The preliminary Enterprise Value of the transaction (including real estate) is around Euro 3.1 million.

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending).