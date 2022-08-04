Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
ABInBev, revenue increasing by 11,3%
The Belgian beer colossus’ total volume up 3,4%
The Belgian beer producer AB InBev has registered a revenue growth of 11,3%, totaling 14,79 billion dollars in the second trimester (around 14,5 billion euros), compared to the 13,54 billion dollars (more than 13,2 billion euros) made in the same time frame as last year. The EBITDA is also increasing: +7,2%, amounting to 5,1 billion dollars.The business has registered a growth rate of 9,7% of the combined...
