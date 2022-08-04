Marr, strong growth in the 1HY

The Board of Marr, a company of the Cremonini group, leader in Italy in the distribution of food and non-food products to the foodservice, approved the half-year report as at 30 June 2022. The Rimini company achieved total consolidated revenues of 874.3 million euros, in clear progress compared to the 542.0 million euros of the same period of the previous year.

Sales to customers in the "Street Market" category (restaurants and hotels not belonging to Groups or Chains) and the "National Account" (operators of structured commercial catering and collective catering) amounted to 734.2 million, including about 12 million euros of the consolidated contribution of the Verrini Group starting from 1 April 2021 and approximately 4 million euros of that of Frigor Carni S.r.l. consolidated from 1 April 2022.

Sales to wholesalers ("Wholesale" category) amounted to € 126.1 million (€ 116.2 million in 2021). Operating profit in the first half of the year shows an Ebitda of 35.0 million euros (23.2 million in 2021) and an Ebit of 18.3 million (7.1 million in 2021).

A jump in the net result which stood at 10.5 million (1.1 million in the first half of 2021).

A note from the company highlights that "Marr's sales trend in July confirms both the expectations of a positive summer season, which benefits from important tourist flows, including foreign ones, and the recovery of non-domestic food consumption with the progressive return to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, the month of July closes with total consolidated revenues of over 215 million Euros, an increase compared to both the same period of 2021 and the pre-pandemic of 2019".