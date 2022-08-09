Domino's Pizza, goodbye to Italy

Domino's Pizza Italia, after submitting an application for protection for the negotiated settlement procedure (pursuant to Article 5 of Italian Legislative Decree 118/21, similar to the American Chapter 11), closed all the premises of its chain of pizzerias a few days ago. In a few years, it had reached 29 places in various cities, including Milan and Turin, most of them managed directly by the Italian Master Franchisee EPizza Spa.

The request was presented last April by EPizza, also to allow "to continue the path undertaken, which hopefully will have the effect of safeguarding the company's assets while preserving their continuity". But it is a few days ago, as mentioned, that all the Italian stores have permanently suspended their activities. The instance highlights how Domino's Pizza has come to a close mainly due to the Covid pandemic. Contraction of turnover, with consequent financial exposure, and competition.

Despite the fact that the CEO Alessandro Lazzaroni at the beginning of 2020, before the outbreak of the pandemic, spoke of 880 new openings by 2030. Lazzaroni then left the group at the end of November 2020 (see EFA News article), to take on the role of country manager of Burger King Italia, and since June he has been the managing director of the Crazy Pizza brand launched by Flavio Briatore.

The first Italian restaurant of Domino's opened on 5 October 2015, almost 7 years ago. The business model is based around the world on home service. The explosion of delivery, accelerated dramatically by the pandemic, evidently gave the coup de grace to the chain. One of the very few, however, to have guaranteed a regular hiring of riders right from the start.