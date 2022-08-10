South Africa versus EU due to oranges

South Africa against the European Union because of oranges. This is the "gist" of the affair that is involving the two parties: South Africa, in fact, has appealed to the WTO against the EU decision imposing the compulsory cold treatment on oranges imported from third countries in which the parasite of the False Cydia is present.

According to the rules of the WTO, following an appeal, a consultation phase is opened that lasts a maximum of 60 days, to try to reach an agreement between the parties involved: otherwise, a formal dispute is opened in front of the appropriate instances of the multilateral organization.

In 2021, EU citrus imports amounted to about 2 million tons, 4.6% more in terms of volumes than the average of the last five years: in the same year, imports from South Africa amounted to little less than 800 thousand tons, recording an increase of 26% on the average for the period 2016-2020.

“The decision of the EU must be reinforced in all locations to protect Italian and European production: any step backwards would be unjustified and unacceptable - emphasizes Massimiliano Giansanti, president of Confagricoltura-. The decision taken in Brussels, which we urged and supported, is by no means protectionist in nature. It aims, in fact, to counter the entry and spread in the EU of a parasite that could cause very heavy damage to our production".