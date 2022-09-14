Macfrut aims for global leadership

There are many novelties of the 40th edition of Macfrut, the international fruit and vegetable fair, scheduled at the Rimini Expo Center from 3 to 5 May 2023, presented to the press and operators (over 300 connected from all over the world and a hundred in the hall ) in the international mission to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The only trade fair in the supply chain for fruit and vegetable professionals, thanks to an integration between business and content, the next edition marks a real turning point for the event that aims at leadership in the sector. To make all this concrete is the project co-financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation through Ice-Agenzia, for an amount of 1.5 million euros for the promotion of the fair, incoming buyers and international presentations. In fact, a tripling of investments that will lead to a change in three directions: a larger fair, enlarged with two new pavilions; strong international growth with the aim of reaching 30% of foreign operators and thirty international presentations; richer in content with individual focuses coordinated by industry experts who guarantee high qualification with an eye to the trends of the future.

The partner region is Calabria, known for its excellent products such as bergamot, cedar, Clementine IGP, Lemon of Rocca Imperiale IGP, Tropea Onion IGP, Patata della Sila IGP, kiwi and strawberries. The international focus is on the Latin American Continent, protagonist with the Latin American Days. An entire pavilion will be dedicated to Latin America with the participation of international companies, institutions and operators with technical visits, workshops, show cooking and B2B meetings.

Also during Macfrut, a specific event of the “SME Forum” will be hosted, promoted by IILA to consolidate relations between Italian and Latin American small and medium-sized enterprises, dedicated to the agri-food supply chains.

The symbolic fruit of Macfrut 2023 will be the blueberry, the protagonist of a world event at the fair: International Blueberry Days.