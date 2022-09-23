It does not receive public funding
Autogrill: the CEO Cipolloni leaves the Company

According to rumors, he could become CEO of Eataly

Less and less Italy in Autogrill recently acquired by the Swiss giant Dufry. Andrea Cipolloni, ceo Italy and Europe, has resigned to pursue new professional opportunities. The news was released by the company late yesterday. 

Rumors give the manager addressed to the position of CEO of Eataly, of which the Investindustrial fund has acquired the majority (see EFA News article).

