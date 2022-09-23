Autogrill: the CEO Cipolloni leaves the Company
According to rumors, he could become CEO of Eataly
Less and less Italy in Autogrill recently acquired by the Swiss giant Dufry. Andrea Cipolloni, ceo Italy and Europe, has resigned to pursue new professional opportunities. The news was released by the company late yesterday.
Rumors give the manager addressed to the position of CEO of Eataly, of which the Investindustrial fund has acquired the majority (see EFA News article).
EFA News - European Food Agency