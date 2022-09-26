Italian Exhibition Group, the rich end of year calendar

Not even the time to enjoy the worldwide success of Vicenzaoro September already looks forward to four business-intensive months for the Ieg - Italian Exhibition Group fairs, thus consolidating the role of community catalyst of the holding that manages the Rimini and Vicenza fair districts and which will also be exercised through the various events ready to make their way to the neighborhoods and locations of the group thanks to a full calendar of international events.

It started from Rome (22-25 September) in the name of free time with the season of "Skillfully, the Hall of Creative Ideas" scheduled at the Eternal City fair. A season that, after the capital, will offer the people of Do It Yourself lovers days of innovation and fun at the fair in Vicenza (13-16 October), at the Lingotto in Turin (first edition, from 20-23 October ) and in Milan (3-6 November). Passions and collections will instead be on display in Vicenza on 1 and 2 October with the Comic Book Fair.

In Rimini, the month of September (from 27 to 30) will end with the important return of Tecna, the exhibition of technologies and supplies for surfaces organized in partnership with Acimac, once again on stage with the best of aesthetic innovation and of international process for the sector. Also in Rimini, from 12 to 14 October, the triptych of Ieg's B2B events dedicated to tourism: TTG Travel Experience, SIA Hospitality Design and SUN Beach & Outdoor Style will open the doors of the Rimini district at the same time as the tenth edition of Ibe Internmobility & Bus Expo, and Superfaces, the event dedicated to innovative materials for surfaces. On the same days, the preview of a new IEG event dedicated to contract.

October also quickly on the international front for IEG, with a season of events that will decline the Group's expertise in sport and fitness in strategic areas of the world. It will start in Dubai, with the new editions of Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Muscle Classic (October 28-30) and UAE Exercise Professionals Summit (October 29-30) at Dubai World Trade Center, organized by IEG's subsidiary HBG Events. From 17 to 20 November, however, a route to Brazil and Sao Paulo for the Brasil Trading Fitness Fair.

Returning to Italy, the month of November will open in Vicenza with Cosmofood (6-9 November), the expo dedicated to operators in the Triveneto out of home supply chain.

Subsequently, for the cycle of events dedicated to sporting passions, in the Vicenza district the new edition of Pescare Show (18-20 November), dedicated to sport fishing and pleasure boating, then Quattro Zampe in Fiera from 26 to 27 November, and Mondomotori (3-4 December). In between, space for the second edition of BIAE - International Furniture and Construction Exchange (29-30 November).



In Rimini, from 8 to 11 November, we find the giant Ecomondo, the B2B event of international reference dedicated to companies in the green and circular economy - at the milestone of the 25th anniversary -, together with Key Energy, the fair that focuses on the innovation in renewables. Business, globality, protection of the Planet, economic issues of extraordinary relevance, start-ups and events (such as the States General of the Green Economy, this year their 10th edition) with the participation of scientists, institutions, economists and media will be at the center of a formidable four days that will close the autumn of the Rimini appointments signed by IEG.



Finally, on 2 December, the second edition of the Summit of Italian Jewelery will be held in Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, in collaboration with the Municipality of Arezzo and the trade associations of the gold-jewelery sector.