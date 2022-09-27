IEG-Unionbirrai: the future of Italian craft beers in Rimini

The partnership signed between Italian Exhibition Group and Unionbirrai aims to contribute to the development of the world of Italian craft beer. The agreement includes the next 5 editions of Beer & Food Attraction, starting with the one to be held at the Rimini Fair from 19 to 22 February 2023. Always at the center of the event project, this year an entire pavilion of the Rimini exhibition center (pavilion A7) will be dedicated to craft breweries and an innovative program of seminars and talks: the 'Craft Beer Conference', organized by Unionbirrai in collaboration with IEG, which will trace the new perspectives and market trends, comparing all the players in the supply chain. The Beer & Tech Arena will host the Craft Beer Conference.

"We are proud to have strengthened the partnership with Unionbirrai, from which the first edition of what is now Beer & Food Attraction started", underlined IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni. "In fact, craft beers have always dictated new trends in the beverage sector, a market that has grown a lot in recent years, becoming more and more protagonist in combination with food. Italian Exhibition Group has accompanied this development, and is proud to support the The entire Out of Home supply chain will also be available for the next few years. The return of Unionbirrai to our side confirms the IEG events as the only platform in Italy for the world of beer".

"The collaboration between Unionbirrai and Italian Exhibition Group for Beer & Food Attraction is strengthened", the director of Unionbirrai Vittorio Ferraris echoed, "an appointment at which we will be present again not only with the involvement of our associates, but also with the organization of a series of conferences and contents that will aim at dialogue and in-depth study of the new brewing strategies and the new market in the sector, marked by the post-pandemic, the energy crisis and the consequences of the war conflict in Ukraine. The relaunch of this partnership also marks the return to Rimini of the Beer of the Year award ceremony in the Beer Arena, giving continuity to the history of the event ".

Now in its 18th edition, the Beer of the Year competition will culminate with the award ceremony, on Sunday 19 February, at the same time as the Brewery of the Year award, which will involve international expert tasters as judges.