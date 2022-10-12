IVS Group grows in France

IVS Group, the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks, has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire Alfragest, a French vending company, active in the region of Lyon, with 2021 sales in the range of 2 million Euro. The acquisition, whose closing is expected by the year end, is in line with the strategy of completion of the international presence, after the important business combination in Italy with Liomatic and GeSA groups.

The economic terms of the transaction were not disclosed.