It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn

EFA News wishes a Happy All Saints Day to everyone

The agency will reopen next Wednesday, after extra long week-end

EFA News informs its subscribers, reporters, fans of social networks that it will be closed on Monday October 31 on the occasion of the All Saints' long week-end.

The agency will resume broadcasting the news next Wednesday, on November 2nd.

The publication will resume immediately in the case of particular events.

The management and the editorial team wish a happy extra-long week-end.

red/f - 27299

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar