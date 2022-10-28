EFA News wishes a Happy All Saints Day to everyone
The agency will reopen next Wednesday, after extra long week-end
EFA News informs its subscribers, reporters, fans of social networks that it will be closed on Monday October 31 on the occasion of the All Saints' long week-end.
The agency will resume broadcasting the news next Wednesday, on November 2nd.
The publication will resume immediately in the case of particular events.
The management and the editorial team wish a happy extra-long week-end.
EFA News - European Food Agency