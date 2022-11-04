The Athesis Brut Alto Adige from Kettmeir is awarded in London

The "Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships Award Dinner" in London, the annual celebratory event of the most respected, complete and rigorous international sparkling wine competition in the world, led by Tom Stevenson, Essi Avellan MW and George Markus, crowned the Athesis Brut Classic Method Alto Adige Doc magnum 2018 from the Kettmeir winery (Santa Margherita Group) "Best Italian Sparkling Wine" and "World Champion Rising Star".

Alessandro and Giacomo Marzotto, 4th generation at the helm of the Santa Margherita Wine Group of which Kettmeir has been part since 1986, received the coveted prizes directly from the jury commission.

For the first time in eight years, at the top of the CSWWC’s ratings of Italian sparklers there was a wine from the Alto Adige D.O.C., an authentic “bubbly from the Dolomites” and the first Metodo Classico to be released onto the market by Kettmeir in 1992.

Immersed in the vineyards of Caldaro, Kettmeir is one of the historic wineries in the Alto Adige, founded in 1919. Kettmeir has always borne witness to the profound wine-producing culture of the Alto Adige and to the particularly favorable climatic conditions of this region, but it is also an avant-garde company that succeeds in highlighting the quality of the local grapes both in the valleys and at higher altitudes, producing wines that are fragrant, elegant and distinctively territorial. As a pioneer of revitalizing this region’s ancient tradition of making bubblies and of the constitution of an “Alto Adige way” of making sparkling wines, Kettmeir stands out today with its production of Alto Adige D.O.C. Metodo Classico of particularly high quality.

“People talk a lot about terroir, so we want them to sense it as soon as they put their nose in the glass. When you drink Kettmeir, you should think: yes, that’s the Alto Adige,” says enologist Josef Romen, describing the “bubblies from the Dolomites” from Kettmeir.