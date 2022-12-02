Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Kemin industries premia i dipendenti con un bonus da 750 euro
La sede europea di Veronella della società che si occupa di pet e human food conta 100 occupati
Kemin Nutrisurance Europe, parte della family company americana Kemin Industries, ha scelto di sostenere i propri collaboratori alle prese con un’inflazione crescente. A Veronella, nella bassa pianura veronese, ha sede Kemin Nutrisurance Europe, branca di Kemin Industries fondata da R.W. e Mary Nelson nel 1961 e attiva nel pet food e human nutrition and health. L'azienda oggi conta più di 3.000 di...
EFA News - European Food Agency