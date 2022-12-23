EFA News wishes a Merry Christmas to everyone
The agency will reopen next Tuesday December 27
EFA News informs its subscribers, reporters and social media fans that it will be closed for the Christmas week-end.
The agency will reopen next Tuesday December 27with the normal publication of the articles.
The publication will resume immediately in case of particular events.
The management and the editorial staff wish a Merry Christmas to everybody.
