Getir wins the Leonardo da Vinci prize

Getir, a Turkish company pioneer in ultra-fast grocery delivery, wins the Leonardo da Vinci award for its outstanding contribution to Turkey-Italy trade relations and for its business in Italy. The award was presented by the Italian ambassador in Turkey Giorgio Marrapodi and by the president of the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Turkey, Livio Manzini, on the occasion of the Cciist Award ceremony for excellence in bilateral trade relations.

“We are honored to be recognized for our activity in Italy -explained Tuncay Tütek, co-founder of Getir, collecting the award-. We believe in the power of technology and innovation to make everyday shopping easier and more efficient, so customers can save time and energy to do the things that matter most to them. We are proud to be part of Italy's thriving business landscape and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the same level of commitment and excellence."

Getir started operating in Italy in September 2021: it currently reaches users with more than 20 warehouses in 3 cities, Milan, Rome and Turin, and has more than 450 employees. Born in Turkey, the company is present in 3 continents and 9 countries: as of January 2021 it has been operating in the UK since January last year. Later it landed in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Portugal and finally America.