Aldi, poker of points of sale in northern Italy

The German retailer Aldi consolidates its presence in Northern Italy with the inauguration of four new stores in Modena, Belluno, Torri di Quartesolo (Vicenza) and Vigevano (Pavia). With a total of 110 points of sale in the three regions, Aldi continues its development plan in Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Lombardy, out of a national total of 152 openings and 2,991 people employed since its entry into the Italian market in 2018.

The new stores will provide 50 new job opportunities, bringing the number of collaborators to 2,318 in the three regions.

In addition to the "Aldi Price", a guarantee of Made in Italy quality expressed through a selection of products made up of approximately 130 fruit and vegetable references and 30 brands with a strong Italian connotation, given that 80% of the food products on sale come from collaboration with Italian agricultural realities, with the new openings the brand will also offer customers special below-cost offers in addition to the weekly promotions.