It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn

EFA News wishes a peaceful 2023 to everyone

The agency will reopen next Monday, on January 2

EFA News wishes a Happy New Year to its subscribers, reporters and social media fans.

The agency will reopen as normal next Monday on January 2, 2023.

The diffusion of articles will resume immediately on the case of particular events.

The management and the editorial staff wish a happy end of 2022 and a best peaceful start to the new year to everyone.

red/f - 28205

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar