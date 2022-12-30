EFA News wishes a peaceful 2023 to everyone
The agency will reopen next Monday, on January 2
EFA News wishes a Happy New Year to its subscribers, reporters and social media fans.
The agency will reopen as normal next Monday on January 2, 2023.
The diffusion of articles will resume immediately on the case of particular events.
The management and the editorial staff wish a happy end of 2022 and a best peaceful start to the new year to everyone.
red/f - 28205
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency