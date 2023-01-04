Football: Dole supports Cremonese

After the break for the World Cup in Qatar and the Christmas holidays, the 2022-23 Serie A Championship is resuming and Dole Italia, a leading company in the production and distribution of premium quality fresh fruit, is preparing to support Cremonese, of which it is Silver Partner.

Dole Italia sponsors Cremona's first team and supports it in this resumption of the football season, which promises to be full of emotions and which will see them face Juventus at home today evening.

The sports team in the city located in northern Italy, Lombardy, is owned by Italian steel tycoon Giovanni Arvedi.

"Always a promoter of a healthy lifestyle and careful to the psycho-physical well-being of the person, Dole Italia reiterates its support for the gray and red team with which it shares the positive values associated with the sports world, such as commitment, sharing, inclusion, respect and the desire to give new emotions to the fans," says a company press release.

“We are happy to start the new year with the several sponsorship activities that we have in the sports universe; we carefully select our partnerships and, the history of U.S. Cremonese, just like that of Dole, is made of passion and growth", Cristina Bambini, Marketing Manager of Dole Italia.