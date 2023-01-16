Biosolution international returns to Macfrut 2023

There are five assets of Biosolutions International Event, the international exhibition dedicated to biosolutions, scheduled at Macfrut at the Rimini Expo Center from 3 to 5 May next: we are talking about international congress, exhibition area, technical tables, one-to-one meetings, recognition of innovations .

The exhibition, considered one of the most dynamic and strategic for fruit and vegetables, is entirely dedicated to natural products for the protection, nutrition and biostimulation of plants. During the three days of the fair, activities are planned for exhibitors and visitors. Among the five parts that make up the event, it includes an exhibition area located in the central area of the event (South Hall), dedicated to products for biocontrol, biostimulation and special nutrition.

For the third consecutive year, the Biosolutions Innovation Award returns, the recognition intended for products present at the fair with strong innovative characteristics. And again, there will be technical tables featuring agronomists, reserved for exhibitors with a focus on five types of product: kiwis, citrus fruits, table grapes, olives and nuts. The Biosolutions International Congress, an international event with the participation of some top players in the world of kiwifruit production, will also take place.

“The success of the past editions pushed us in the direction of continuing along the path traced - says Camillo Gardini of Agri2000, scientific director of the Biosolutions International Event -. The world consumer is asking for ever more sustainable and quality fruits, vegetables and agriculture more and more attentive to the environment and the local area. This event is the right opportunity to meet the main operators in the sector and evaluate together the innovations that will allow the defense and nutrition of our crops in the coming years”.