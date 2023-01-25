Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Lindt & Sprüngli: organic growth of 10.8% in 2022
The increase in turnover is less marked in Europe (+5.3%) than in the rest of the world
In 2022, the Swiss group Lindt & Sprungli, active in the production of chocolate and confectionery, recorded sales of almost 5 billion francs, up 8.4% year on year. The performance, explains the company in a press release, is mainly linked to the sales of pralines, despite a slowdown in the second half due to inflationary pressures. As health restrictions were lifted, sales of gift chocolates rebounded...
EFA News - European Food Agency