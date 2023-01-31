Coffee is good for you, say six out of ten dieticians

Drinking coffee in moderation brings benefits to our body. Almost two-thirds of European dieticians claim it according to what emerges from a recent survey by the European Federation of Associations of Dieticians (EFAD), carried out in collaboration with the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC). Over the years, science has confirmed the role of coffee as a precious ally for our well-being, from digestion to cardiovascular health, from concentration to sporting activity. Furthermore, European research has recently found a significant association between coffee consumption and a lower risk of mortality.



The EFAD survey, which involved 585 dietitians from 26 countries, revealed that the interviewees recognize the drink as having a number of qualities: a positive association with aspects of mental and physical performance (62%); improved vigilance (86%); mood improvement (61%); improved overall sports performance (67%); especially before exercising (51%). The associations between coffee intake and the main non-communicable diseases, confirmed by around 30% of dieticians, still need to be investigated. “This survey has helped shed light on the benefits of coffee, while also underlining how it continues to be the favorite of people who turn to dietitians,” said Wineke Remijnse , executive director of EFAD, in a statement. “Sharing and discussing scientific research on the role of coffee on health can be invaluable in further supporting dietitians in their daily practice.”

According to the interviewees, most of their patients drink coffee regularly, three to five cups a day. Assumptions that are in line with the scientific opinion of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), according to which 400 mg of caffeine per day (about 3-5 cups of coffee, precisely, probably of the American type, Editor's note) is the correct dose for most individuals.

“The results of the survey investigate for the first time the opinion of dietitians regarding the drink and its role in the daily diet on such a broad level - says Michele Monzini , president of Consorzio Promozione Caffè - and confirm that coffee is a drink with numerous virtues, as science already shows us".