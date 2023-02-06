Food Safety Summit: Rome will host it from 24 to 26 July

Italy will host the Food Safety Summit from 24 to 26 July 2023. Heads of state and government and ministers of the 193 member countries of the United Nations will be welcomed in Rome. The Italian proposal, launched by the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, was accepted by the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres .

The foreign minister welcomed the designation as "an extraordinary result for Italy" and as "a good result for our capital as well. Rome will become the center of dialogue on food security", comments Tajani , underlining that "multilateralism centered on the United Nations is a cornerstone of Italian foreign policy" and confirms "support for the vision of the UN outlined in the report by Secretary General Guterres 'Our Common Agenda'".

"I look forward to Italy's leadership bringing together stakeholders to build evidence that food systems transformation is a key accelerator for the SDGs," said UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed , noting that "food systems more sustainable, equitable, healthy and resilient have a direct impact on people's lives and livelihoods as we fight for a better future for people and the planet".

The UN Food Systems Inventory Moment will be hosted by Italy, in collaboration with the Rome-based United Nations agencies (FAO, IFAD, WFP), the United Nations Food Systems Coordination Hub and the wider United Nations system. The aim is to provide countries with the opportunity to report on the progress made at the national level since the United Nations Food Systems Summit in 2021 and their contributions to achieving the 2030 Agenda, despite the current global context which has fundamentally changed.

According to a note from italian Foreign Affairs Ministry, the number of people who cannot afford a healthy diet increased by another 112 million between 2019 and 2020, reaching almost 3.1 billion: this reflects the impact of the price increase consumer food during the pandemic.

"Italy, with the strategic involvement of its strong and innovative agri-food sector - Tajani said in a statement - is committed to playing an increasingly active role in supporting the efforts of the international community to promote food security and transformative solutions and innovations for sustainable and efficient food systems around the world. As one of the world's oldest and most influential food cultures, we intend to play our part in addressing one of the key challenges to achieving the 2030 Agenda."

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu expressed full support for the Stocktaking meeting to transform agri-food systems to be more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable for better production, nutrition, the environment and a life that does not leave behind nobody.

The UN and Italy have called on all countries and food system actors to "prepare and seize the opportunity" of the Moment of Stocktaking to reaffirm the world's commitment to act urgently, on a large scale and in line with the promise of the SDGs, concludes the note.