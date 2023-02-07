South Africa: food security at risk due to water and energy shortages

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Deepening crisis plunges industry into: in the impossibility of water and electricity supplies, it will become arduous to grow maize and soybeans for feed for local poultry, the country's primary source of protein.Astral, South Africa's largest integrated poultry producer, in the face of the continuing series of black.outs that have been paralyzing the country for years and "posing a serious risk to...