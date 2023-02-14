Waiting for BBTech Expo, technologies and services for the beverage supply chain

Simultaneously with Beer&Food Attraction and Italgrob's International Horeca Meeting, it offers a complete vision of the sector. Focus on technological innovation and training, with talks on the challenges of the sector under the banner of quality with the involvement of experts from the academic world.

Support and relaunch the entire beverage supply chain. This is the objective of BBTech Expo, the Italian Exhibition Group's professional exhibition of technologies and raw materials for beers and beverages, which brings together at the Rimini Fair (19-22 February 2023) the most complete review of processing and filling systems, materials raw materials, packaging, equipment and services for the production of beers and beverages. Among the strengths of this 5th edition, the training and conference offer which, as a guarantee of the highest standards, involves representatives of the academic world from the University of Udine and Perugia, among the few Italian universities to contemplate studies and research centers specifically dedicated to the world of beer. Thanks to the simultaneity with Beer&Food Attraction and Italgrob's International Horeca Meeting, Rimini becomes for four days the setting for a single large business, training, updating and networking appointment that covers all aspects of the beverage industry, and which represents one of the moments most eagerly awaited by operators in the sector.

Innovation, Networking and Business matching

Dedicated exclusively to industry professionals, BBTech Expo represents an innovative trade fair format in which machine and plant manufacturers find business opportunities with the beer and beverage exhibiting companies of Beer&Food Attraction and with visiting operators. There are around 100 exhibiting companies, mainly from Italy but also from Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom, all distinguished by a long brewing tradition, followed by Spain and France and, outside Europe, by Turkey and the USA.

Among the leading companies of this edition we point out: for processing technologies Easybrau Velo of TMCI Padovan, Spadoni, Simatec, LA Inox, Lasi; for Gai, Comac/CFT Group, Cimec, Quinti bottling machines; for Celli Group and Bevco tapping systems; for the Finpac Sleeve labeling systems, for the P-ink by Pelliconi closure systems, for the raw materials and ingredients Mr. Malt and Corimpex, finally for the Biomerieux analysis systems.

The success of networking between the various players in the supply chain is further strengthened by the business meeting platform, in collaboration with ICE-Agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which puts exhibitors in contact with 46 top international buyers from 15 countries – in particular Spain, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Finland and Israel – with the aim of connecting supply and demand through a scheduled agenda of meetings to be developed at the fair.

Training, focus and case histories at the Beer&Tech Arena

Raw materials, the true fil rouge in the context of the events in the Beer&Tech Arena within BBTech Expo. The University of Udine (La malteria dell'Università degli Studi di Udine, 20 February 10:30-11) with Paolo Passaghe, Doctor in Control and Management of Food Product Quality and PhD in Food Sciences, and Stefano Buiatti, Professor of Beer Technology, takes stock of the difficulties in finding domestic raw material for craft beer producers, often forced to buy malt of foreign origin, with an inevitable increase in both costs and environmental impact due to transport. The case history of the Malthouse of the University of Udine is significant, as it fits into the regional level as the missing link in the supply chain of craft beer and other foods.

Always focused on the art of brewing, the speeches by Stefano Fancelli , president of Hops made in Italy, and by Giuseppe Perretti, director of the master's degree in Brewing Technologies at the University of Perugia, foreseen in the context of The Italian hop supply chain: aggregation, innovation and promotion for a high quality 100% made in Italy beer (February 21, 3.45pm - 4.15pm). Organized by Luppolo made in Italy, the appointment describes the novelties of the Rural Development Plan of the Umbria Region, among which the choice to include hops among the strategic crops in which to invest stands out. An opportunity for the entire supply chain and a model to follow to promote the growth of beer as an Italian agri-food excellence.

Another aspect of growing importance, even in small-scale breweries, is the microbiological control of beer, the case of Saccharomyces cerevisiae var. diastaticus, theme of the appointment promoted by CERB - Research Center for Beer Excellence of the University of Perugia, with Elio Moretti, PhD in Food Biotechnology, (22 February 2023, 10:30-11).

The conference on The evolution of the national beer ecosystem: tools and opportunities (22 February 2023, 11:30-12:00) was wide-ranging. In addition to underlining the horizontal and vertical complexity of the Italian ecosystem, the talk, promoted by the magazine Imboccamento, intends to indicate the opportunities to be seized for the players in the supply chain. The history of Italian hops from the field to the pellets, the agronomic challenges, the results achieved, and the quality of the product at the service of the creativity of the master brewers, are finally the center of Hop tasting: Crop 2022 (22 February, 1.30 pm - 2 pm) curated by Luppolo made in Italy, in collaboration with CERB, and with the participation of Simone Verlingieri, Hop favorist - hops made in Italy quality manager.

Finally, among the levers to grow the industry there are also flexibility and smarter and more responsible production, central themes of The future of brewers between digitization and sustainability, promoted by Schneider Electric (21 February 2023, 16:30 - 17).

Here is the link to consult the complete calendar of events for both BBTech Expo, Beer&Food Attraction and Italgrob's International Horeca Meeting, created thanks to collaborations and partnerships with the most important sector media, trade associations, specialized consultancy firms.