Coca Cola: +7% in the last quarter of 2022
The multinational's revenues amounted to 10.13 billion dollars
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Coca-Cola Company reported net revenues up 7% to $10.13 billion. Organic revenues grew 15%. Adjusted operating margin was 22.7% versus 22.1% a year earlier. Earnings per share (EPS) fell 16% to $0.47, while adjusted EPS was $0.45. According to Refinitiv data, analysts had expected, on average, earnings per share of $0.45 on revenues of $10.02 billion."Although 2022...
EFA News - European Food Agency