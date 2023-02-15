EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can
Home ► Packaging e logistica Tonitto 1939: in arrivo i "sorbetti sostenibili"
Obiettivo: -75% di emissioni di gas serra, confezionando con cartoncino certificato FSC
L'azienda punta a ridurre il 75% delle emissioni di gas serra, confezionando i prodotti con un cartoncino certificato FSC
lml - 29263
Genova, GE, Italia, 02/15/2023 13:12
EFA News - European Food Agency
