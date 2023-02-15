It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Tonitto 1939: in arrivo i "sorbetti sostenibili"

Obiettivo: -75% di emissioni di gas serra, confezionando con cartoncino certificato FSC

L'azienda punta a ridurre il 75% delle emissioni di gas serra, confezionando i prodotti con un cartoncino certificato FSC

