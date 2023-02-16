Myplant at FieraMilano: February 22-24 meets the green universe

From Feb. 22 to 24, Myplant will transform FieraMilano Rho into a 45,000sqm maxi-garden: a huge area where all-around green solutions will find space, from home decorations to cultivations, from gardens -including therapeutic and inclusive ones- to cities, from sports fields to landscape, public spaces, green infrastructure and soft mobility. According to the latest data released by the organizers, Italy's green thumbs number 17 million (it was 10 in 2012) and Italian production of flowers and plants-internationally recognized excellence-has returned to growth in 2021 (with Tuscany, Liguria, Sicily, Lombardy, Latium, Apulia, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Piedmont leading the way), as have exports (record-breaking) and consumption.

There remains the unknown cost of energy and raw materials, exacerbated by the effects of climate change. Problems that require solutions under the banner of greenery, innovation and digitization: so make way for new proposals, software, apps and automated devices for monitoring the health of greenery, electric batteries for machinery, high-efficiency greenhouses, sensors and precision controls for energy and water savings and other solutions that drive investment in innovation in the agricultural sector, estimated at 1.5 billion euros in 2021 with prospects for growth.

Floriculture is an industry that can make a decisive contribution to climate and environmental issues, from urban forestry to the health, aesthetic and economic benefits that come with it. More greenery means less atmospheric PM (7 to 24 percent less), less heat (2 to 8°C less), less health care costs, more energy savings, higher real estate value. Each euro invested in public greenery is revalued by up to 4 euros. Of 73 billion euros in the last 40 years is the economic loss suffered by Italy (source European Environmental Agency) due to extreme weather events (meteorological and hydrological) that proper land management could have drastically reduced.

Green is health, reports a note, and there will be no shortage of meetings on therapeutic and inclusive gardens, Italian and international best practices in green care (with related awards), meetings on urban forestation, job opportunities offered by the supply chain, sports (soccer, golf, padel) and much more. Anticipation is very high for new decorative trends for homes and ceremonies, flower arranging performances by the best international schools, and, still on the subject of flowers, varietal novelties for increasingly beautiful, hardy and prestigious plants.

This edition of the Fair (VII) counts on 650 brands on display, 22 percent from abroad, the arrival of 140 buyer delegations from 43 countries and 5 continents, and 180 accredited journalists. 20,000 operators from around the world are expected at the fair, reflecting a growing focus on green issues.



