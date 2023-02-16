At Beer & Food Attraction the new challenges of the sector

Beers and the beverage industry are back in the spotlight thanks to Beer & Food Attraction. The event, organized by Italian Exhibition Group from February 19 to 22, 2023 at the Fiera di Rimini, consists of eight pavilions dedicated to beverages: from the variegated world of Italian and international brewing excellence, artisanal and mainstream, to all-round beverages, from mineral waters to fruit juices, from soft drinks to spirits, from colonials to energy drinks.

There are three Arenas dedicated to events in the beverage world: Beer & Tech Arena, Horeca Arena and Mixology Circus, Within them much of the rich program of talks, special initiatives and award ceremonies will be developed, with the participation of the main Italian industry associations and international special guests: one example is the Brewers Association, a nonprofit organization made in the USA with 5,400 members.

With the 2023 edition, Beer & Food Attraction sees the renewed sponsorship of Assobirra and the return of that of Unionbirrai, Italy's most important association for the craft beer sector, which during the first day of the event organizes the 18th edition of Beer of the Year, awarding the best Italian craft beers and the Brewery of the Year.

Italy's longest-running and most eagerly awaited beer competition is hosted in the Beer & Tech Arena and counts on a jury of 80 expert tasters from abroad and all over Italy: a record-breaking edition, with 2,227 craft beers entered in the 45 different categories by 305 producers.

Unionbirrai is promoting other important events, such as the Italian craft beer conference, a container of seminars and talks with the aim of creating an opportunity for in-depth study on brewing techniques, technologies, raw materials. The topic of "Italian Craft Beer: production enterprises and production trends" is addressed during a conference curated by Silvio Menghini, scientific head of the Craft Beer Observatory-Dagri of the University of Florence.

Assobirra, the most representative association of the brewing sector in Italy, is also presenting a full calendar of events, a sounding board for the demands of the entire brewing sector, which with its allied industries employs about 118,000 workers and generates more than 9 billion euros in value.

The talk, "The Italian brewing sector between current challenges and future opportunities for sustainable growth", in the presence of President Alfredo Pratolongo addresses the challenges of the Italian brewing sector amid rising raw material and utility prices, inflation and increasing tax pressure.

Food pairing and unprecedented combinations of food and beer are the starting point of the cooking show created by Assobirra in collaboration with Fic-Italian Chefs Federation. The combination of beer&food is also found in the initiative promoted by Gambero Rosso together with Krombacher Italia with master pizza makers and their creations, paired with pils, unfiltered and rhenania alt.

The Consorzio Birra Italiana, with its president Teo Musso, founder of Birrificio Baladin and one of the fathers of the craft movement in our country, introduces a reflection on the theme of "The Agricultural Chain of Hops and Barley. Sustainability, training and brewing tourism". Tastings also planned by Brewers Association, which brings six star-studded brewers to Rimini to share know-how and trends in craft beer.

The World of Beer chooses Beer & Food Attraction to bestow Academy of Beer recognition on brewery venues: the special award from Accademia Storica, goes to establishments that have been able to maintain the brewing approach over the years, and the Ambassadors of Beer award to restaurants, bars and pizzerias that have dedicated passion, service and quality to the serving of this beverage, with special recognition to all their suppliers. Celebrating the theme of the relationship established between the establishment and its customers, on the other hand, is the Pub & Friends Awards.

The instances of the food & beverage distribution category will converge at the 12th International horeca meeting, organized by Italgrob, Italian Federation of horeca distributors, involving the main associations such as Assobirra, Mineracqua, Assobibe, research institutes-Censis, Tradelab, IRI and Formind. At the Horeca Congress, the central theme, entitled "Out-of-home and sustainability: economic, social, environmental", will be addressed in light of the Censis-Italgrob 2023 Report "New challenges for horeca and out-of-home distribution."