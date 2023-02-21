AB Mauri at Sigep 2023: focus on sustainability

Participation in style at Sigep 2023 for AB Mauri. The company specializing in the production of yeasts and ingredients for bread-making, pastry-making and pizzerias conquered the Rimini Fiera audience with two areas, the first of which is dedicated to relations with customers and partners, the second which is freely accessible to the public, for show cooking and tastings.

At the center of attention was Scrocchiarella, AB Mauri's flagship product, a tasty and crunchy pizza base, accompanied by complementary flavors such as mortadella, pesto or other.

Among the events, the presentation of the new partnership with Acquafan in Riccione.

In AB Mauri the values of the territory and the food and wine tradition harmonize with sustainability and the circular economy, as emerges from the ideas provided to the microphones of EFA News by Francesca Minutola and Daniel Dedomenici, respectively marketing manager and bakery manager of AB Mauri.

Other principles to which Company remains faithful are solidarity and social action. The Romagna typical Squacquerone cheese with which the Scrocchiarellas are stuffed is in fact produced by the Community of San Patrignano, on behalf of which Silvia Casoli, sales manager spoke to EFA News.

Watch the video: