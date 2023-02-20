Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Renzo Rosso still focuses on wine (this time from the Langhe)
Mr. Diesel with the Brave Wine holding invests in the Josetta Saffirio brand
It's called Brave Wine and it's the company that Mr. Diesel, Renzo Rosso created to manage investments in the high-end wine sector. The new holding will have to manage its activities in this branch of the agri-food sector: the latest purchase is already in the portfolio, i.e. "Josetta Saffirio" by Sara Vezza , the Alta Langa brand that produces in Monforte D'Alba (Cuneo) , Barolo and Nebbiolo among...
EFA News - European Food Agency