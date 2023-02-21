Campari: 40% growth over pre-pandemic

Gruppo Campari's 2022 budget reports "double-digit organic sales performance growth in 2022, with expansion of operating margins despite rising material prices". This is reported in a Group statement, which also reports "organic business growth of 40 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, confirming the long-term success strategy". Positive performance then includes a "doubling of overall production capacity through a sustained medium-term investment plan in key aperitif, bourbon and tequila categories, supported by confidence in the strength of future demand". Finally, the company reports of "steady progress on the sustainability agenda", thanks to the achievement of "a B rating for the Carbon Disclosure Project climate change questionnaire".

Net sales are € 2,697.6 million, a total change of +24.2 percent. In FY 2022, organic growth is +16.4% over FY 2021 (+39.9% over FY 2019 or 3-year organic Cagr of +11.8%). In the fourth quarter, organic growth is +9.6%, "reflecting the robust price effect and expected logistical constraints." Adjusted EBIT is € 569.9 million, or 21.1 percent of sales, with a total change of +30.9 percent.

Organic growth in FY 2022 over FY 2021 was +19.1% (+33.4% over FY 2019 or 3-year organic Cagr of +10.1%). In the fourth quarter, there is an organic growth of +7.6%. Fx is favorable, "mainly due to the strong U.S. dollar, and positive perimeter effect". Adjusted Ebitda is € 660.3 million, 24.5% on sales, with a total change of +28.2% (organic growth of +17.3%).

Adjusted Group profit is € 387.8 million, +26.0% growth. Group profit is € 333.0 million, up +16.9%.

Net financial debt was € 1,552.5 million as of December 31, 2022, up € 721.6 million from December 31, 2021. The multiple of net financial debt to adjusted EBITDA is 2.4 times as of Dec. 31, 2022 (or 2.2 times on a pro forma basis), driven by acquisitions. The proposed annual dividend for the year is € 0.06 per share, stable from the previous year.