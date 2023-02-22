Beer&Food Attraction: +12% visitors compared to pre-pandemic

Beer&Food Attraction closes its doors and makes an appointment for visitors from 18 to 21 February 2024. Eating out traces its high quality and sustainability course at the Rimini event and convinces the professionals of the Italian and international food&beverage supply chains who responded with a +12% of total professional visits compared to the pre-pandemic edition of 2020 and with a +30% of visits from abroad, again on 2020, from 85 countries, including Germany, Romania, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States; the event of the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), as a national leader in the sector, is thus projected towards significant growth at a European and, in perspective, global level.

The IEG b2b show, in its 8th edition, accompanied by the 5th of BBTech expo, dedicated to technologies and raw materials for beers and beverages, saw 600 brands exhibit in 12 pavilions of the Rimini exhibition center, with a large presence of top buyers from 36 countries, thanks to the partnership with the Ice Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and with the network of IEG regional advisors. Intense days of business and a declared satisfaction of companies and operators. Business and networking also amplified thanks to the Teo b2b app which recorded 40,000 views of exhibitor profiles.

Four days of networking, business, training, tastings, competitions, interventions by institutions, to discover the novelties that distributors and exhibitors will include in next season's menus: Rimini was the place to be for Italian Horeca. From the 12th International Horeca Meeting of Italgrob - Italian Federation of Horeca Distributors attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance Federico Freni, to the new Mixology Circus space signed by IEG, with trendy Italian cocktail bars, to the Birra dell' Year of Unionbirrai returned to Rimini with 2,200 craft beers competing in 46 categories.

Also at the fair, the Italian Cuisine Championships of the FIC – Italian Chefs Federation, for the first time the Italian selection in view of the Bocuse d'Or in Lyon in 2025, the European Final of the Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge; in addition, the worldwide competition Pizza without frontiers organized by Ristorazione Italiana Magazine.

Beer&Food Attraction by Ieg is a point of reference for knowledge of the state of the art in the sector, excellent technical training, the proposal of increasingly high quality raw materials and, among drinks, refinement and originality, as well as enjoying of high institutional attention: in video connection from the FIC Italian Cuisine Championships, among others, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida, Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, Tourism Daniela Santanché, Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini .

The breweries that adopt recyclable kegs are increasingly green, as are the tapping and bottling technologies which, either with artificial intelligence or energy saving technologies, optimize costs and reduce the impact on the environment, while the internal consumption market of beer grew by 4% in 2022, as recalled Alfredo Pratolongo, president of Assobirra and who manages to avoid the increase in excise duties, with a sigh of relief even from the microbreweries as underlined by the president of Unionbirrai Vittorio Ferraris.

Environmental sustainability which is completed in social sustainability: for 93% of Italians, being together to drink and eat is one of the fundamental aspects of the Italian lifestyle, 47% when they go out in the evening they go to public places and, in particular, in those in the nightlife areas. 40% of Italians would like to go out more in the evening for a positive effect on their quality of life. Numbers that emerge from the second Italgrob/Censis report presented at the International Horeca Meeting.

Improving the quality of life, as an objective of catering companies also for their own collaborators of catering companies is the new challenge of Horeca, as recalled by the national vice president Fipe Aldo Maria Cursano. Finally, the training of the kitchen staff is central: with particular attention to the quality and wholesomeness of the dishes, to make any kitchen a transparent kitchen for the customers. Hence the proposal for an independent certification on the UNI model that the president of the Fic Rocco Pozzulo reiterated for the staff of the kitchens of Italian restaurants in the presence of the vice president of the Labor Commission of the Chamber Tiziana Nisini .



Beer&Food Attraction and BBTech expo consolidate community catalysts for the entire eating out industry and its stakeholders including Italgrob, Unionbirrai, Assobirra, Consorzio Birra Italiana, Brewers Association, Mineracqua, Assobibe, Federvini, FIC, Cast Alimenti, Confimprese; the research institutes Censis, Tradelab, IRI and Formind, the University of Udine, CERB - Research Center for Beer Excellence of the University of Perugia and the Craft Beer Observatory - DAGRI of the University of Florence. And community catalyst the two events were also through the media. Total press contacts Italy - Abroad exceeded 352 million gross.